ABRAHAM, Robbie

Passed away with his children at his side at the Sault Area Hospital on Wednesday, April 8, 202,5 at the age of 52 years.

Loving father of Raven and Tyler. Shomis of Dakotah, Cyrus and Sage. Son of the late Nancy and Fernal Desmoulin. Dear brother of Louise Desmoulin (Pete Miller) and Rodney Desmoulin. Special uncle of Frankie Desmoulin (Logan), Dustin Fisher, late Taren, late Mark and great nephews Frank and Spencer. He will be remembered by his friend Jim Ketzler and the mother of his children, VeraAnn Shaganash.

Visitation will take place at St. Francis Regis Church, Mobert on Sunday April 13, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral mass on Tuesday April 15, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Jerome Nnanna officiating. Interment will take place later this spring at St. Francis Regis Cemetery.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, 1-800-439-4937). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca