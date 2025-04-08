Singh: NDP Will Build 3 Million Homes by 2030—and Make Housing Affordable Again

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced a plan today to build 3 million homes by 2030—doubling the current pace—by speeding up construction, protecting existing rentals, and training the workers needed to deliver it.

“What people want is simple: a home they can afford, in a community they love,” said Singh. “But that’s out of reach for too many—not because they did anything wrong, but because Liberal and Conservative governments made choices that put profits ahead of people.”

The NDP will replace the expiring Liberal Housing Accelerator Fund with a permanent, $16 billion national housing strategy—made up of the Canadian Homes Transfer and the Communities First Fund. The plan gives cities and provinces the tools to build homes faster, protect affordable rentals, and lower costs for families.

While Mark Carney has no plan for renters and won’t commit to rent control, and Pierre Poilievre wants to hand the crisis to speculators and developers, New Democrats are ready to build homes people can actually afford.

“This housing crisis didn’t just happen—it’s the result of decades of choices that put speculators ahead of renters, and profit ahead of people,” said Singh. “We’re here to change that.”

The NDP’s plan promises:

3 million new homes, including non-market and affordable housing

Stronger rent protections to stop renovictions and price gouging

Faster construction and good jobs with Canadian-made materials and modern methods

The Canadian Homes Transfer will reward cities that build quickly, allow more townhomes and apartments, and prioritize homes near transit. The Communities First Fund will support provinces in building the infrastructure needed for growth—like water, transit, and public services—while requiring rent control, inclusive zoning, and homelessness strategies.

To deliver on this plan, the NDP will train over 100,000 skilled workers, including newcomers and those affected by Donald Trump’s reckless trade war.

“Electing New Democrats means building homes people can actually afford, protecting the rentals they rely on, and creating good jobs in every community,” said Singh. “We’re fighting to put people first—and when you vote NDP, that’s exactly what you’ll get.”

Canadian Homes Transfer:

The NDP will encourage cities to build more homes, faster, by creating the new $8 billion Canadian Homes Transfer over four years. This plan is expected to help build more than 3 million homes. To make sure cities build affordable homes quickly, the fund will:

Require cities to allow more multi-unit homes in all neighbourhoods;

Require more housing near public transit routes;

Speed up permits and approvals so homes can get built faster;

Support good jobs by requiring Project Labour Agreements or Community Benefits Agreements;

Provide guidelines for using Canadian-made materials like steel, cement, and mass timber;

Support building pre-fabricated homes to help meet tight timelines.

Freezing the increase on development charges and working with provinces to halve development charges that hold up construction

Committing to 20 percent non-market housing in every neighbourhood;

Municipalities that meet more of the Canada Housing Transfer guidelines for their municipal homebuilding plans can access more funding. This will be permanent until Housing supply meets the needs to restore affordability.

Communities First Fund:

To incentivize provinces to build homes faster, an additional $8 billion will be invested over four years through the new Communities First Fund. This fund will help expand the water, sewage, and infrastructure foundations needed to support new housing. Provinces can access the funding by: