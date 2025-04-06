Dumont, Elianne

November 28, 1930 – April 1, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Elianne at the age of 94 with family by her side. Elianne passed away peacefully at the Long-Term Care Unit of the Lady Dunn Health Centre in Wawa. She left this world to be taken back into the arms of her beloved husband Marcel (2000). Daughter of the late Ernest and Marie Louise Gervais, the fourth in a family of eleven, she is survived by her siblings Albert, Solange, Carmen, Gilles, Jean Guy, Laurent, and Lise. Predeceased by Lucille, Georgette, and Léo-Paul. Beloved and devoted mother to Pierre (Darlene), Rejean (Pauline), Mario (Tammy), Claude (Marisa) and second mother to Gigi. Very proud Grand-mama of Kayla (Runo) and Kelsey (Eric). Grand-mémère to Oliver, Lauren, Tyler, Blake, Brynn and Graeme.

Elianne met Marcel, the love of her life in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec where they married on August 24, 1957. Shortly after their first son was born in 1958, they moved to Wawa where Marcel found work at Algoma Ore Division. As a self-professed city girl, she put on a brave face and happily settled into her new hometown that was filled with alternating mud, dust, snow and a healthy population of flying insects. The fact she didn’t speak a word of English was a challenge, but in her determined way quickly picked up the language. Before long the small family grew to include four boys; as a dedicated mother and wife she loved her family fiercely and always put them first. Elianne was a very hard worker who maintained a perfectly ordered and spotless home. For her, nothing came before family and she always maintained close ties to her family in Quebec. Visits with relatives were always filled with laughter, jokes and lots of good stories around the dinner table.

Elianne had a gentle and sunny disposition that hid a core of steel; when Marcel was diagnosed with a chronic degenerative illness, she lovingly cared for him in addition to raising her boys and holding down a full-time job. Elianne was devastated when Marcel succumbed to his disease and died in 2000; throughout the journey she always carried herself with dignity and without complaint. We were so proud of her.

The last years of Elianne’s life were spent in Long Term Care at the Lady Dunn Health Centre where she shared her laughter and good humour with whomever she came in contact with. Reliable sources shared that she was the unit’s favourite resident! This does not come as a surprise to those who were close to her, we will cherish her memory with a smile and hope others do as well.

Family would like to extend their immense appreciation to Dr. Oberai, Matt and all of the long-term care staff who cared for Elianne during her stay. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. Donations in her name may be made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.

A private family funeral will be held in July.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.