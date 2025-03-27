2025 Michipicoten Golf Club Annual General Meeting

The Michipicoten Golf Club invites all members and shareholders to the 2025 AGM on April 22, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at the Michipicoten Memorial Centre’s Banquet Room.
The Annual General Meeting will include reports from the President and Treasurer and include nominations for new Directors. New Golf Club Directors are required to fill vacant seats at the upcoming Annual Meeting.
ALL MEMBERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND THIS IMPORTANT MEETING!
