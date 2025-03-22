Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – March 22

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this afternoon. High -7. Wind chill -25 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -14. Wind chill -13 this evening and -20 overnight.
  • Sun, 23 Mar – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries late in the morning and early afternoon. Light snow beginning in the afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High -2. Wind chill -20 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
  • Night – Snow. Low -6.

News Tidbits:

  • Busy weekend at the MMCC continues today. There is the Oldtimer’s Tournament and the Ladies Curling Bonspiel! Head down and enjoy the sports.
