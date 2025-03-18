Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – March 18

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High +4. Wind chill -9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low -5. Wind chill -8 overnight.
  • Wednesday – Cloudy. Snow beginning near noon. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h. High +1. Wind chill -13 in the morning.
  • Night – Snow. Low -8. 

     

