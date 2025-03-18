Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High +4. Wind chill -9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low -5. Wind chill -8 overnight.
- Wednesday – Cloudy. Snow beginning near noon. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h. High +1. Wind chill -13 in the morning.
- Night – Snow. Low -8.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – March 18 - March 18, 2025
- Monday Morning News – March 17 - March 17, 2025
- Hwy 101 (Wawa – Chapleau) OPEN - March 16, 2025