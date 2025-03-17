Monday Morning News – March 17

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill -19 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Periods of snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill -5 this evening and -10 overnight.
- Tuesday – Cloudy with 40%chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High +4. Wind chill -10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Night – Cloudy with 60% chance of snow or rain. Low -2.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the St. Patrick’s celebration at the Legion tonight. Enjoy the music and a corned beef sandwich!
