East Algoma OPP – Snowmobile Collision claims life

On March 15, 2025, approximately 6:30 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Algoma Paramedics Service responded to a single MSV collision on Marisea Lake approximately 120 kilometers north of Thessalon.

A 58-year-old from Blind River was transported to a hospital in Thessalon, where they later succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased.

A postmortem will be taking place in Sault Ste Marie at a later date.