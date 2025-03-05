Happenings at Wawa First United Church – March 5

Moses descended from the mountain and his face was shining from his encounter with God. He went through the rest of his life with a strange glow every time he was in the temple praying and talking with God. There after he wore a mask when he came out of the temple.

What is expressed here is the powerful, mysterious nature of a close encounter with God. The people were afraid to go near their leader, so he placed a veil over his face.

Over the centuries, religious leaders in many traditions have sought to manage access to the Divine for the alleged well-being of ordinary folks.

Some of the faithful may want this managed and mediated experience of the Holy Other. Other intrepid souls long to discover what is beyond the veil. In 2 Corinthians, Paul refers to Moses’ veil and writes that only in Christ is the veil set aside.

This text has been used as a basis for anti-Judaism, discarding one veil and replacing it with another. The story of the Transfiguration, with Moses and Elijah in supportive roles, can be taken as God’s affirmation of the path that Jesus has chosen.

Story: John Moses. “ I have never been much of an athlete, never very good at team sport, especially baseball. But one day at school, when everyone was expecting me to be an easy out, I hit a home run. It was a moment I still remember all theses decades later. It helped me believe that I could do unexpected, amazing things.” What might the moment of Transfiguration have meant for Jesus and for the disciples.

Have you ever experienced the moment of transfiguration in your life? How has it changed you?

(Luke 9:28-36, Used with permission the Gathering Advent/Christmas/ Epiphany. 2024/25)

Creation Connection

The rising sun on newly fallen snow, the hardwood hills clad in autumn colours, the snow-capped mountains touched by the fire of heaven, the forests hushed in the shadows of evening, the placid waters whipped into a pounding surf: nature is no stranger to transfiguration. These moments leave us wonder struck or even afraid. Yet, we shunt aside environmental concerns to serve our short-term interests. What would it take to transform or transfigure our relationship with creation?

Scriptures for Sunday, March 9th – Lent 1

Deuteronomy 26:1-11 “My Father was a wandering Aramean.”

Romans 10:8b-13 Declare with your mouth, believe with your heart.

Luke 4:1-13 Jesus tested in the desert

Lay Leader: Maria, The Sunday service will be joint with St. John’s in Marathon.

Announcements:

The World Day of Prayer service will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Thursday, March 6th at 7 pm. You are invited to join us in a time of prayer.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Saturday, March 8th in the Family Room at First United. All those interest in knitting or crocheting are welcome to join. Materials can be supplied if needed.

March 8 – International Women’s Day

March 14- PIE (National Affirming) Day (pieday.ca)

March 13-14 – Purim (Jewish)

March 18 – Global Recycling Day.