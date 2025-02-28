Project Managers, AWIC, & SSMIC Collaborate to Explore Algoma Project Management Chapter

A dynamic group of Project Managers, in collaboration with the Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC) and the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre (SSMIC), is spearheading an initiative to explore the creation of the Algoma Project Management Chapter. This effort is designed to bring together PM professionals, students, and employers across the region to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation.

The proposed chapter will serve as a hub for PM students and professionals to connect, exchange best practices, and explore opportunities for professional growth while contributing to the regional economy. For students, this initiative presents a unique opportunity to self-identify as aspiring project managers, engage with industry professionals, gain real-world experience, develop leadership skills, and establish a strong foundation for future careers in Project Management across many local, national and global industries.

To gauge interest and shape the initiative’s direction, our team of like-minded Project Managers, along with AWIC, and SSMIC are inviting Project Managers (designated or aspiring) and Employers to participate in a questionnaire, open until March 31st. The survey will assess the demand for a local chapter and help tailor its offerings to meet the specific needs of professionals, students, organizations, and employers who hire or employ project managers in the region.

Proposed Objectives of the Algoma Project Management Network:

Connection: Build a cohesive community of project management professionals in the Algoma region, through networking events, knowledge-sharing sessions, and community engagement, the Chapter seeks to build and strengthen the local Project Management ecosystem.

Best Practices: Facilitate the sharing of methodologies, tools, and experiences to enhance project outcomes across industries.

Professional Growth: Identify and promote opportunities for career development, training, and mentorship.

“This initiative provides a unique opportunity for PM students to engage with industry professionals, enhance their career development, and build valuable networking connections,” said Silvia Alves, Executive Director at AWIC. “We encourage professionals and students alike to take part in the questionnaire and help shape a strong, engaged Project Management network.”

“Our goal is to create a space where Project Managers across industries, and students can connect, share insights, and support one another in meaningful ways,” added Taylor Trecroce, Director of Business Development at SSMIC. “Through this exploratory phase, we aim to ensure that the Chapter will provide real value to its members and the broader community.”

How to Participate:

Project management professionals, students, and interested parties in the Algoma region are encouraged to participate in the survey. Your input is invaluable in shaping a network that serves the community effectively.

