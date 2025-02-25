SE OPP Chapleau – Investigation continues into Hwy 101 collision

On Monday, February 24, 2025, at approximately 10:18 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Chapleau) Detachment responded to a collision between two commercial motor vehicles on Highway 101 near Foleyet, Ontario, in Ivanhoe Township.

Currently, highway 101 is closed in both directions between Chapleau and Foleyet, until OPP complete their investigation.

Assisting with the investigation are members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.