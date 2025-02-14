Wawa Winter Carnival – Begins Today

Start your Wawa Winter Carnival by putting the final touches on your snow sculpture (deadline is today), and then warm up with a bowl of chili, your choice of Regular or Vegetarian Chili at the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Centre from 11:30 to 1:30 pm. If you decide to grab a bowl as takeout – that would make a lovely treat tonight after the celebration at the MMCC.

If retail therapy is more your style… or perhaps you are looking for a thrifted gift for your sweetie today? Shopping at the United Church’s Thrift Shop might just be the thing today. You can find all kinds of things from novels, music, vintage and new to you kitchen gadgets, and of course… clothing! You can shop from 1 – 4 & 5:30 – 8:30.

Tonight enjoy a Valentine’s Free Public Skate. Be sure to wear Valentine’s Day colour tonight from 6 – 7 p.m.

At 7, outside at the MMCC, the firefighters will have a fireworks display over the ballfield, and a bonfire in the parking lot to warm up by. Be sure to bundle up, Environment Canada is forecasting a wind chill of -19 this evening.

After the fireworks – be sure to go inside a buy a baked good or two in support of the students who are fundraising for their annual prom!

Then to get rid of some of the calories you just enjoyed… go into the Family Dance Party and enjoy the music!