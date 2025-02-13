MATTE, Gilberte ‘Gil’

In her 93rd year, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Gilberte Matte, known to all as Gil, who received her heavenly call back from God on February 3rd. She leaves behind a legacy of love, strength and kindness that along with her infectious laugh will forever live in the hearts of those who knew her.

Gil was reunited with her ever lovin’ husband Danny. She was also greeted by her dear Mother Gloria Deley, her brother Gilles Desjardin, and a host of wonderful friends who have gone before her. The soul train has arrived, and Gil is beaming her shining light, surrounded by those she loved.

Her memories and wisdom will be forever treasured by her daughters, Linda Hill (Dave) and Tamara Matte (Dave Calvert) and her son Roland. She was admired and loved by her grandchildren, Danny, Ryan, Jordan, Colton, Paige and Jared. Cherished great-grandmother to Shannon, Zoey, Jackson, Natasha, Harrison, Leona, Romey, and Adaline.

Gil carved a path as a true pioneer, moving to Wawa in the 1940’s where she met her soulmate Danny – truly a Bonnie and Clyde story of their own making. She was also a remarkable career woman who worked as an office administrator for Tom Jones Construction. For many years, Gil was a member of the Legion Ladies Auxiliary and when she wasn’t contributing to making Wawa a better place to live, or actively involved in every sport offered, she and her lifelong friends provided entertainment to the curling, darts and bowling leagues of Wawa with hilarious skits that kept everyone rolling in their chairs with laughter.

Later in her retirement, Gil moved to Sault Ste. Marie where she happily thrived living independently, sharing her condo with her furball companion Sassy. Gil’s zest for life, endless charisma, and sharp wit (including beating her children and grandchildren daily at Wordle!) will always be remembered in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to know her.

A celebration of life will be held later this year in Wawa, where family and friends are encouraged to come together and share stories and memories of this incredible woman.

Memorial contributions to a charity of your choice or to the Sault Area Hospital Foundation (payable online or by cheque) would be appreciated.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at SAH, Paramedics and Dr. Oliver for their care and kindness.

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com. to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home, Sault Ste. Marie.