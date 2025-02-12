Wednesday Morning News – February 12

Weather:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this morning. Flurries beginning this morning. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High -9. Wind chill -22 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -14. Wind chill -14 this evening and -20 overnight.

Thursday – Periods of light snow ending in the afternoon then mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8. Wind chill -20 in the morning and -11 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

White River – Dubreuilville

Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. A few flurries beginning this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill -29 this morning and -14 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of snow. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill -16 this evening and -22 overnight.

Thursday – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill near -21.