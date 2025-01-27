Breaking News

School Bus Cancellations – Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville, Chapleau, & Hornepayne

Jan 27, 2025 at 06:26
Due to the inclement weather and visibility concerns, all school-related transportation is cancelled today for the Northern area (including Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville, Chapleau, & Hornepayne).
Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.
