Jan 27, 2025 at 06:26
Due to the inclement weather and visibility concerns, all school-related transportation is cancelled today for the Northern area (including Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville, Chapleau, & Hornepayne).
Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- School Bus Cancellations – Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville, Chapleau, & Hornepayne - January 27, 2025
- Register now for the 70th Annual Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel - January 24, 2025
- Ontario Autism Coalition Releases Special Education Survey Report - January 24, 2025