Nipissing OPP – Collision claims two lives, one from Wawa

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a head-on collision, which resulted in the death of two people.

On January 23, 2025, shortly after 11:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP, Fire Services and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17, West Nipissing.

A 69-year-old-person from Wawa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other people were transported by Air ORNGE with serious life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, where a 74-year-old person from Sault Ste. Marie, later succumb to their injuries. Three other people were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions for just over eight hours.

The investigation is still ongoing with the assistance of the OPP Collision Reconstructionist and the Traffic Collision Investigation Team to determine the cause of the collision