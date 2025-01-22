Wednesday Morning News – January 22

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Flurries and local snow squalls. Local amount 10 to 20 cm. Local blowing snow late this morning and this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -9. Wind chill -22 this morning and -16 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Flurries ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near midnight. Low minus 19. Wind chill -16 this evening and -29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Thursday – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 15. Wind chill -28 in the morning and -21 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Flurries. Risk of snow squalls late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill -29 this morning and -17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- Tonight – Flurries ending early this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near midnight. Low minus 25. Wind chill -17 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Thursday – Clearing in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 17. Wind chill -35 in the morning and -24 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- Confederation College has launched a funded fast-track Practical Nursing Program at its Thunder Bay, Dryden, Kenora, Fort Frances, Marathon and Longlac campuses. With support from the Ministry of Health, tuition, fees, uniforms, textbooks, and some travel costs for labs are fully covered by eligible students, making this accelerated program accessible to those seeking a rewarding healthcare career. Qualifying students will need to pay their application fee through OCAS.
- Parents and guardians of Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon students will have the opportunity to enroll in two free French as a Second Language programs. The Beginner 1 and Beginner 2 courses will be offered online by Collège Boréal for 15 weeks starting February 11 and February 12, 2025, respectively.
