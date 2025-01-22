CAS of Algoma – Child & Family Support Worker (North Algoma – Wawa)

CHILDREN’S AID SOCIETY OF ALGOMA

REQUIRES

CHILD & FAMILY SUPPORT WORKER – North Algoma – Wawa

Temporary – Full Time Hours – 1 year contract

The Child & Family Support Worker position will provide services to children/youth and families in efforts to maintain strengthen and promote healthy family functioning as well as mitigate risk, build capacity and increase resilience. The Child & Family Support Worker will be available to provide family visiting opportunities, in-home support service, reunification plans, crisis support and intervention to the child and their parent or caregiver. The Child & Family Support Worker will be able to provide support in skill development, education, assessment, behavioral and emotional needs training, and attachment and community linkages for parents and caregivers.

To be considered you must possess:



College diploma in a field related to community & social services is required.

University degree in Social Sciences is preferred.

Experience working with children and families with complex and diverse needs is preferred.

Sound knowledge of CAS programs and services and child welfare assessment and screening tools

An understanding of regulations and standards governing child welfare

Strong knowledge of sound casework theory and practice, therapeutic and crisis intervention skills

General Skills and Attributes



Proficiency with software/computer applications

Solid oral communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to organize, prioritize and multi-task

Ability to think critically and to analyze information, problem-solve and make good decisions

Flexible, adaptable and responsive to change

Ability to deal with highly sensitive and personal information in a confidential manner

Strong written documentation skills

Occasional requirement to work outside standard hours including evening and/or weekend hours.

Salary Range: $50,789 – $62,429

The Children’s Aid Society of Algoma is committed to building a diverse workforce representative of the communities we serve. We encourage and are pleased to consider applications from all qualified candidates without regard to race, colour, citizenship, religion, sex, marital/family status, sexual orientation, gender identity, aboriginal status, age or disability. We are committed to providing a barrier-free workplace. Accommodation is available upon request for candidates taking part in all aspects of the selection process. Please contact the human resources department in advance.

Only short-listed applicants will be contacted. Please send your resume by January 28, 2025 to:

Human Resources Department, Children’s Aid Society

191 Northern Ave. East, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 4H8

[email protected]