Request for Tender: Lawn Maintenance
LDHC is requesting a tender for lawn cutting for the 2025 season.
Please contact Andrew or Zach in the Building Services Department:
- 705-856-2335 ext 3114/3115
- email [email protected], or
- [email protected]
for tender contract details.
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)
- Request for Tender: LDHC Lawn Maintenance - April 10, 2025
- RFP – Broadway Avenue Mural Supply & Install - April 1, 2025
- 2025 Michipicoten Golf Club Annual General Meeting - March 27, 2025