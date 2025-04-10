Breaking News

Request for Tender: LDHC Lawn Maintenance

Request for Tender: Lawn Maintenance

LDHC is requesting a tender for lawn cutting for the 2025 season.

Please contact Andrew or Zach in the Building Services Department:

for tender contract details.

 

 

