Tuesday Morning News – January 21

Weather: Extreme Cold Warning & Snow Squall Watch
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with flurries beginning near noon. Risk of snow squalls this afternoon. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -15. Wind chill -42 this morning and -19 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.
- Tonight – Flurries and local snow squalls. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Local blowing snow late this evening and overnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening. Temperature rising to -12 by morning. Wind chill -19 this evening and -25 overnight.
- Wednesday – Flurries and local snow squalls. Local amount 15 to 25 cm. Local blowing snow in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late in the afternoon. High -11. Wind chill -25 in the morning and -16 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a few flurries beginning this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -21. Wind chill -45 this morning and -25 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature rising to -18 by morning. Wind chill -31 this evening and -25 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Wednesday – Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -25 in the morning and -18 in the afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- Kind of doubtful that Wawaites will be able to see the parade of planets tonight with the snow squall watch in place, but if there are clear skies tonight. Just after sunset, six planets — Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Venus, and Saturn — will align in the sky. Four of these planets (Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Saturn) will be easily visible to the naked eye. You’ll need a telescope or high-powered binoculars to see Neptune and Uranus. Should tonight be a bust, 7 planets will be in the planetary alignment on February 28th.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Whispering Pines Rd – Chippewa Falls) CLOSED - January 21, 2025
- Tuesday Morning News – January 21 - January 21, 2025
- Firefighters called to residence Saturday - January 20, 2025