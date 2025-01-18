Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Local blowing snow early this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near noon. Temperature falling to -18 this morning then steady. Wind chill near -28. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -30. Wind chill -26 this evening and -39 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Sunday – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -20. Wind chill -39 in the morning and -27 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Local blowing snow early this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near noon. Temperature falling to -19 this morning then steady. Wind chill -26 this morning and -31 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -30. Wind chill -31 this evening and -39 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Sunday – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -22. Wind chill -39 in the morning and -27 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget that tonight the Cemetery Committee & Volunteers will be placing candles at Woodland Cemetery between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Environment Canada is forecasting a wind chill of near -28, so be sure to bundle up, enjoy the glow of candles, sip a free hot chocolate and take off some of the chill at the bonfire.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – January 18 - January 18, 2025
- Jan 18th , 6 am – Road Closures & Delays - January 18, 2025
- Hwy 631 (Hornepayne to Nagagami) OPEN - January 17, 2025