Friday Morning News – January 17

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Snow beginning early this morning. Local amount 10 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 this morning. High zero. Wind chill -17 this morning.
- Tonight – Periods of snow ending overnight then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Amount 5 cm. Local blowing snow overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near midnight. Low -12. Wind chill -19 overnight.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. Temperature falling to -16 in the morning then steady. Wind chill near -25. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Snow beginning early this morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -1. Wind chill -19 this morning and -7 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Periods of snow ending overnight then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Amount 5 cm. Local blowing snow overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near midnight. Low -19. Wind chill -7 this evening and -27 overnight.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High -18. Wind chill near -30. Risk of frostbite.
If you are heading to the Soo, Hwy 17 is reduced to one lane in the Mamainse Harbour location due to a disabled tractor trailer.
