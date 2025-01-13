Bourgoin-Galesloot, Shawnassie-Lynn

Cancer Sucks! Do not remember me for having had cancer, remember me for how I lived!

March 30, 1986 to January 13, 2025

Loving Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Niece, Great-Niece, Cousin, and Friend.

She is survived by and will be sadly missed by the love of her life, husband Steve Bourgoin, her handsome prince, stepson Brayden Nordstom, and fur baby Sherman. She leaves a large void in the heart and life of her mother Nathalie (Roy) Belair and brother bear Ryan Galesloot. Special daughter-in-law Lyne and Bob Hoffman, sister-in-law to Bobbi-Lyne and Chris. Niece to Linda (Ron), Lisa (Jim) Richard (Diane). An extension of the Bourgoin family who loved her equally as a grand-daughter, Denise Bourgoin, and as a niece. Bff to Karen Millington.

Born as her family’s very special Easter bunny on Easter Sunday, March 30, 1986, to Nathalie (Roy) Belair and Glenn Galesloot (deceased 2011) in Thunder Bay, Ontario. We take comfort in believing that her dad Glenn, and her grandparents, Viola Galesloot, Huguette and Alphonse Roy have taken her by the hand for the rest of her journey as they have done so in life and until we are all with her again. She is also predeceased by her fur babies Frank and Beans who she plans on greeting with dog treats safely packed in her pocket for her journey.

Shawnassie was an amazing human who lit up a room with her smile and kindness. An extraordinary individual who did so much in the little time she was given. A writer, a reader, a ponderer, an entrepreneur, a landlord, an international business coach, an event planner and a PSW, a hairdresser, and a safety contract worker on various industrial sites. She was a dreamer who jumped in with both feet just to try it with her life partner Steve by her side. She could rock an elegant look to steel toe boots, from diamonds and bling to elbow-deep in plugged toilets and tire changes. There was nothing this girl could not do, did not do, or didn’t try to do! No matter how hard things were, she never complained, always listened to others saying she did not have a monopoly on the tough stuff. If she loved you, she loved you fiercely, always going that extra mile to make you happy, check in on you, keep you real and tell you how it is. Her sense of humour, wit and charm could have you laughing out loud at any moment, appropriate or not.

Most of her life was spent in Thunder Bay except for her high school years where she resided in Wawa and graduated from Michipicoten High School. Her years in Wawa were special to her, she made several lifelong friends and created memories with many as well as having the opportunity to spend time with family. Shawnassie wore many names, wifey poo, bum bum, baby girl, pretty lady, princess, mermaid, and our most extraordinary funny Easter bunny. Shawnassie was a one-of-a-kind person with a kind heart, she will be missed by many.

Shawnassie and her family would like to thank the teams at the Regional Cancer Care at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. A special thank you to Dr. Delpaggio, Dr. Anthes, Dr. Simpson, Dr. Ward, Paramed nurses Andrew, Connor, Tyler and Pierre. Thank you is not enough for the effort, care and support you have provided to Shawnassie and our family. Thank you to family and friends for the love and support during this difficult journey we are truly humbled by our community.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2025 in the chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, Thunder Bay with Suzanne Quirion officiating.

In lieu of flowers Shawnassie has requested donations in her honour to the Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Care or The Lady Dunn hospital in Wawa or Arch Hospice in Sault Ste Marie. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sargentandson.com.

As Shawnassie would say, “Time to rockn’ roll boys and girls, peace out, love you long time.”