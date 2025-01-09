Thursday Morning News – January 9

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this afternoon. High -4. Wind chill -31 this morning and -11 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning near midnight. Risk of snow squalls overnight. Local amount 5 cm. Local blowing snow overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50. Low -7. Wind chill near -14.
- Friday – Flurries. Risk of snow squalls in the morning and early in the afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Local blowing snow in the morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near noon. High -4. Wind chill -14 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -34 this morning and -12 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning near midnight. Risk of snow squalls overnight. Local amount 5 cm. Local blowing snow overnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low -9. Wind chill -12 this evening and -17 overnight.
- Friday – Flurries. Risk of snow squalls in the morning and early in the afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Local blowing snow in the morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High -5. Wind chill -16 in the morning and -9 in the afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- The United Church is now accepting donations. Donators are asked to please drop off at the back door. No electronics or furniture.
- Sad to hear that Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary died at the age of 86 from bladder cancer January 7th, 2025. Mary Travers died in 2009, leaving only Noel ‘Paul’ Stookey.
