PARANUIK, Elna

It is with great sadness that we the family of Elna Paranuik announce her peaceful passing on January 2, 2025 at St. Joseph’s General Hospital in Elliot Lake.

She was born July 13, 1931 in Madoc, Ontario. Beloved wife of Bob Anderson and the late Michael Paranuik. Loving mother of Gail Roberts (Bill), Michael Paranuik (Carol) and Sharon Nelson (Tom). Dear grandmother of Angie Vallee (Brad), Laura Holman (Ben), Jamie Paranuik (Michelle), Kyle Paranuik, Jessi Stone (Mikael), Kayla Jurovich (Ash) and the late Jody Paranuik. Also survived by her great grandchildren, Jaxson Holman, Emelia Holman, William Paranuik, Anna Paranuik, Thomas Paranuik, Jack Paranuik, Mason Jurovich, Logan Jurovich and Madelyne Stone. Elna lived a vibrant life.

She was a member of the Legion Ladies Auxilliary for many years and was also involved in many social activities. We will miss her everyday. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to a charity of your choice or to the St. Joseph’s Foundation of Elliot Lake (St. Joseph’s General Hospital) would be appreciated.

Special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph’s General Hospital for their compassion and care.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Elliot Lake Funeral Chapel & Cremation Centre.

