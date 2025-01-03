MacINTYRE, Gordon Alexander

Feb. 8, 1944 Sault Ste Marie, Ontario

Dec. 23, 2024 Summerland B.C.

It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of Gordon Alexander MacIntyre, our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, great uncle, and friend. Gordon is survived by his wife of 37 years Judi, his children Marty (Alana), Monty (Theresa), Gordon (Meika), Glory (Cam), Jessica Ottley (Sheldon), Jackson Schrader, Heidi Haas (Patrick), his sisters Cindy Leffler (Ken), Sandra Johnston (Ian) and proud papa to grandchildren Ryan, Colton and Chase MacIntyre, Ava Schrader, Victoria Ottley, Broxton and Baylor Haas and Thomas MacIntyre. He was Uncle and great Uncle to many, many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents Stanley Chester and Hannah Jane (nee Moss) MacIntyre, and brothers Stan (Laurel), Norman, Cecil (Eilene) Gerald (late Marie), Chester (Brenda) and Jack.

Gordon was an extremely hardworking entrepreneur, founding multiple successful businesses. At age 17 he and his brother Chester installed carpeting and flooring in Sault Ste. Marie. As a young adult, he relocated to Wawa, Ontario where he continued his floor covering, opened a furniture store, established MacIntyre Enterprise Trucking and owned a hotel which he named The Big Bird Inn after the iconic Canada Goose statue that represents Wawa. He was a Grand Master of the Masonic Lodge in Wawa and also a Shriner and long-time Elks member in Sault Ste. Marie.

He loved life and was always in for a good time. He flew his own planes, scuba dived, built several homes and even built his own Mercedes Benz Gazelle kit car. He was an avid golfer and Club Captain for the Summerland G&CC for a few seasons. Once retired he loved spending winters in Naples, Florida with Judi and established many friendships there.

The family would like to thank all the kind, caring, wonderful staff at Dr. Andrews Pavilion and Dr Krabbe and Dr. Head for looking after Gord.

You will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts.

May you rest in peace.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-5 pm at 9904 Rand Street Summerland June 22, 2025.

Arrangements entrusted to Providence Funeral Homes & Crematorium