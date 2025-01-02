Thank you – Hagen Family

Following the senseless shooting incident that occurred in Wawa on December 12, we would like to express our thanks to the OPP for their assistance, the ambulance crew, the doctors, nurses, and staff at Lady Dunn Health Centre ER who assisted Bridgette in getting stabilized before being flown out to Sudbury.

We would also like to thank the ORNGE air ambulance crew for their exceptional duties in getting Bridgette to Sudbury, the three ICU medical teams at Health Sciences North in Sudbury who worked on Bridgette throughout the night, and all other surgeons, nurses, and technicians who still continue to look after her to this day.

We want to thank Bridgette’s employer Northern Credit Union for their generosity, ongoing support, their recent donation to the Lady Dunn Health Center Foundation, and the extra Christmas presents for our children. It is much appreciated.



We would like to thank Kevin’s employer Alamos Gold for allowing our family to fly from Wawa to Sudbury when needed, along with their generous donation and ongoing support. It is much appreciated.

We would like to thank our best friends Bob/Nina Cliffe and Frank/Cindy Corriveau for setting up the GoFundMe page, for ongoing work support, and for taking care of my transportation needs to the hospital.

Finally, we would like to thank those in Wawa and surrounding communities who offered their prayers, thoughts, and donations to Bridgette. We are extremely grateful for friends like you in this time of difficulty. We appreciate having you with us at this difficult time in our lives. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support and comfort you provided. It is very much appreciated by the entire family.

Kevin and Bridgette Hagen