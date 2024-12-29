AYOUNG, Grace Eileen

Passed away peacefully at her home in Wawa on Friday December 27, 2024 at the age of 87 years.

Beloved wife of the late Francis Ayoung. Loving mother of; Francis Jr., Suyin Ayoung-Maze, Barry (Lucille), Jeffrey (Vanessa), David, Sean and Kevin. Proud gramma of Michael (Angel), Martin (Melanie), Elizabeth, Rebecca and Jessica. Great gramma “Doodoo” of Aydenne, Quenton, Thea, Aria and Malik. Dear sister of Irma Lutkin (late Terry), Kerry Alexander (Cheryl), late Virginia Prahalad (late Mohan), Pearl Seephaulsingh (late James), Paul Alexander (Lisa), Roselyn Kalloo (Boysie), Kenneth Alexander (late Grace). Sister-in-law of the late Joesph (Roma), late Ann (late Sonny), and the late Charles Ayoung. Grace will be remembered fondly by the DeSilver family and countless nieces and nephews.

A private family funeral will be held at the Kerry Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, ON, 705-856-7340) with Father Duolomane (Joe) Okamba officiating. Cremation will follow at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family.