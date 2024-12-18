SE Chapleau – Driver Charged with Impaired after collision

On December 11, 2024, at approximately 1:55 a.m., the Superior East Chapleau Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 101, Chewit Township, East of Chapleau.

The OPP arrived a short time later and while speaking to the driver police determined the driver had consumed an alcoholic beverage. The driver was transported to the Chapleau Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, David BOUCHER, 51 years-of-age, from Timmins, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chapleau on January 13, 2025

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please “Make the Call,” and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.