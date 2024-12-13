GoFundMe Launched to help Bridget

The community of Wawa was shocked yesterday by the news of a shooting in the community. A Wawa resident and employee at NCU received life-altering injuries and is in hospital undergoing surgery.

A close friend of the family has launched a GoFundMe to help her and her family in this time of need.

You can donate (link) to help, and donations will be used by the family for whatever they may need while supporting Bridgette during her recovery.