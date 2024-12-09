Northern Area – including Wawa, White River, & Dubreuilville
Due to the inclement weather and visibility concerns in the Wawa, White River & Dubreuilville communities, all school related transportation will be cancelled today.
Note: All school related transportation is running in Chapleau and Hornepayne today.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 631 (White River – Hornepayne) OPEN - December 9, 2024
- School Bus Transportation Cancellation – Weather Related (Wawa, White River, & Dubreuilville) - December 9, 2024
- ON511 – All Lanes Blocked at Montreal River Garbage Disposal Road CLEARED - December 9, 2024