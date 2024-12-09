Breaking News

School Bus Transportation Cancellation – Weather Related (Wawa, White River, & Dubreuilville)

Northern Area – including Wawa, White River, & Dubreuilville
 
Due to the inclement weather and visibility concerns in the Wawa, White River & Dubreuilville communities, all school related transportation will be cancelled today.
 
Note: All school related transportation is running in Chapleau and Hornepayne today.
Brenda Stockton
