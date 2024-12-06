Winter weather travel advisory for Saturday (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

9:08 PM EST Friday 6 December 2024

Weather Advisory in effect for: Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Saturday.

Hazard: Snow. Total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.

Timing: Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

Discussion:

Snow will begin early Saturday morning for locations immediately north and east of Lake Superior. Snow will progress eastward through Saturday morning before tapering to light snow or flurries from west to east Saturday evening.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.