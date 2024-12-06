Breaking News

Friday Morning News – December 6

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today..Periods of snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy. Local
      amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 17
      this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight..Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy before morning. Wind up to 15
      km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 22
      overnight.
    • Saturday..Cloudy. Snow beginning early in the morning. Amount 5 cm.
      Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 4. Wind
      chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.
  • White River – Dubreuilville.
    • Today..Periods of light snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy with
      30 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High
      minus 8. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 12 this
      afternoon.
    • Tonight..Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill
      minus 14 this evening and minus 22 overnight.
    • Saturday..Cloudy. Snow beginning in the morning. Amount 5 cm. Wind up
      to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and
      minus 8 in the afternoon.

News Tidbits:

 

Brenda Stockton
