Friday Morning News – December 6

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today..Periods of snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy. Local
amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 17
this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight..Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy before morning. Wind up to 15
km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 22
overnight.
- Saturday..Cloudy. Snow beginning early in the morning. Amount 5 cm.
Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 4. Wind
chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today..Periods of light snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy with
30 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High
minus 8. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 12 this
afternoon.
- Tonight..Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill
minus 14 this evening and minus 22 overnight.
- Saturday..Cloudy. Snow beginning in the morning. Amount 5 cm. Wind up
to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and
minus 8 in the afternoon.
News Tidbits:
