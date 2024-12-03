TAIT, Doreen Rose (nee Lethbridge)

Passed away peacefully at the F.J. Davey Home in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on December 2, 2024, at the age of 91.

Wife of the late Peter Lusko and the late Gerald Tait. Loving mother of Patrick (Karen), Brenda (Michael), Dorothy and the late James Tait. Grandmother of Jim (Shannon), Jeff (Jody), Crystal, Kari (Ben), Ryan (Catherine). Great Grandmother of Connor, Kierstin, Wesley, Carter, Hannah, Nixon, Nora, Sophia, Chance, Cole and Seth.

Daughter of the late Carmen and Verna Lethbridge. Loving sister of Larry (Irene) Lethbridge, Gordon (Alice) Lethbridge, Lynn (Tina) Lethbridge and sister-in-law Beth Lethbridge. Predeceased by Rhoda (Allen) Orr, Betty (Garnet) Witty, Jean (Gerard) Morin, Robert Lethbridge, and Don (Yvonne) Lethbridge. Special Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Mom received a lifetime (65+ years) pin for volunteering with the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie. She was also a member of the Wawa Lions Club for 50 years.

Mom enjoyed playing darts, cribbage and euchre with the Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed travelling, camping, curling, knitting and crosswords.

We would like to thank the staff of the F.J. Davey Home for the care given to our mother over the last couple of years.

At Doreen’s request there will be no service. Cremation has taken place and inurnment at Woodland Cemetery, Wawa, Ontario will take place in the spring.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Branch 429, Wawa, Ontario or Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 25, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario would be appreciated (payable by cheque only).

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home (215 St. James St., Sault Ste. Marie).