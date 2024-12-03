Special Event to hear Bear Train Progress

The Mask-wa Transportation Association Inc. (MTA Inc.) and the Coalition for Algoma Passenger Trains (CAPT) are thrilled to invite the public and community members from the Algoma District to a special event at the Agawa Canyon Tour Train Station to hear about exciting Bear Train progress on Thursday, December 12 at 12:30 p.m.

MTA Inc., a non-profit corporation established by Missanabie Cree First Nation is pleased to announce that after intense analysis by CPCS, a renowned railway transportation firm, a new Bear Train Business Case has been developed. The new business case includes updated financial projections, which will strengthen the feasibility and viability of this initiative.

Once all the necessary funding is secured, and with support from the Agawa Canyon Railroad line-owner Watco, the Bear Train is poised to begin a weekend-only passenger service between Sault Ste. Marie and the south end of Oba Lake. MTA Inc. will approach federal and provincial governments in the new year to request ongoing operating funding for this service.

“This initiative is about more than transportation—it’s about a critical First Nations project, community connections and regional economic development,” said Chair, David MacLachlan. “We’re excited to bring this vision closer to reality with the support of our partners and community.”

To amplify these efforts, CAPT will be launching a widespread advocacy campaign to rally support for the Bear Train funding. Community backing is essential to making this project a reality, as it promises significant benefits for First Nations communities and all residents along the ACR line.

We encourage everyone to attend this important event and learn how you can help make the Bear Train a success.

The Bear Train initiative aims to restore passenger rail service along the Algoma Central Railroad (ACR) corridor, providing transportation for residents, businesses, and visitors, while fostering economic growth and community connections.

Mask-wa Transportation Association Inc. (MTA Inc.)

Established by Missanabie Cree First Nation, MTA Inc. is committed to advancing sustainable transportation solutions for Indigenous and Northern communities.

Coalition for Algoma Passenger Trains (CAPT)

CAPT is dedicated to supporting passenger train services across Northern Ontario, ensuring accessible, environmentally friendly transportation for all.