Snow Squall Watch (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

11:38 PM EST Monday 2 December 2024

Snow Squall Watch in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Snow squalls are expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Hazards:

Locally heavy snowfall with accumulations near 15 cm.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm per hour.

Very poor visibility at times in heavy snow.

Power outages possible due to the heavy wet nature of the snow.

Timing: Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Discussion: Lake effect snow squalls off Lake Superior will move north into the area Tuesday morning. These snow squalls may move through quickly, producing a brief blast of heavy snow and near zero visibilities, but snowfall amounts may not be significant. However, these snow squalls will lock in place Tuesday evening as a low pressure system moves across Lake Superior, enhancing snowfall amounts. Snow squalls will then sweep south on Wednesday, moving out of the area Wednesday night.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Road closures are possible.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to getprepared.gc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.