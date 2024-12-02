Jones, Godfrey Aza James “Jonesy”

(September 27, 1938 – November 27, 2024)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather at St. Gabriel’s Villa in Chelmsford, on Thursday, November 27, 2024. Godfrey was born September 27, 1938, in Blind River to the late William “Bill” Jones and the late Adelaide Jones (née Moise). Left to mourn his loss is his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Vera Jones (née Devine), and his beloved children Catherine (Gerry), Dorothy (Teuvo), Jim (Jeanette), and Mark (Tallie). Godfrey was blessed with eight grandchildren, Corinna (Kyle), Stephanie (Alex), Osmo (Josie), Jennifer (Matt), Christy-Lee (Marc), the late Michael, Natasha (Mike) and Sarah, as well as his sixteen great-grandchildren. Godfrey is predeceased by his sisters, Elaine Barrette, Freda Verreault, and Janice Lessard. Dear brother-in-law of the late Evelyn Dobson (John), Shirley (late Walter), and Irene Hopkins (Robert).

Godfrey was the quintessential example of hard work and dedication. In 1963 he moved his family to Wawa, where he worked at Algoma Ore until his retirement in 1993. He was in the Michipicoten Police Department as an Auxiliary Constable for 21 years. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, joining in 1972 he continued his membership until the time of his passing. “Jonesy” was well respected by his co-workers and was a friend to all. He had a passion for hockey and belonged to the Wawa Old Timers Hockey Association and was given the nickname “Chopper.” Apparently having him check you into the boards hurt! He also enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, and camping. In 2000, Godfrey and Vera moved to Dowling, where they wanted to live out the rest of their retirement years quietly. Unfortunately, as fate would have it, Godfrey was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and life as we knew it would forever be changed. It was difficult to see such a strong and vibrant man weaken and decline. During this difficult time, we found comfort in remembering his love, kindness, and humor.

When tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart. For every time you think of me, I’m forever in your heart, (Author unknown)

We would like to thank the staff at St. Gabriel’s Villa (Whitson area) for the tender care Godfrey received there, as well as the compassion awarded to the family during this difficult time.

A celebration of life for Godfrey will take place in the spring of 2025.

Cremation services have been entrusted to Simple Wishes of the North and Crystal Crematorium