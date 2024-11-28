Multi-day lake effect snow squall event (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

3:44 PM EST Thursday 28 November 2024

Lake effect snow squalls will continue tonight before moving south of the area Friday morning. Snow squalls will redevelop Friday evening with additional snowfall amounts expected.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Road closures are possible. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.