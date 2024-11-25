Monday Morning News – November 25

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill near -10. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill near -8.
- Tuesday – Periods of snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill -8 in the morning.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill near -8. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill near -8.
- Tuesday – Periods of snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill -7 in the morning.
News Tidbits:
- The date has been set for Wawa’s Santa Claus parade. It will be held December 13th at 6 p.m. Please call the ProShop to register your float! There will be hot chocolate with Mayor and Council after the parade and free Public Skating.
