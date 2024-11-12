NOWISKI, Isabella

It is with broken hearts and profound sadness that the family of Isabella Nowiski, 88 years old of Sault Ste Marie (formerly of Wawa, ON) announces her passing. Isabella passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Sault Area Hospital on Sunday November 10th, 2024. Daughter of the late Hugh McCavana of Antrim Town and Margaret Willis of Kileen Newly Co Down in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Sister of the late Shiela and Paddy Mitchell, late Kathleen and Barney Cullen, late Ann and Owen Allen, late Margaret and John Ross, late Hugo McCavana, late Harry and Annemarie McCavana. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Nowiski, much loved mother of Mary Lesperance (Paul), Joanne Fell (Adrian), Anne-Marie McGrath, and the late Philip Nowiski.

Mom came to Canada on a working vacation with her best friend in 1960 and their first stop was Wawa, ON, where she met Alex. The rest is history as Alex and Isabella were married a year later. Mom worked briefly in Toronto before accepting a position in the Wawa office at Algoma Ore and then moving to an administrative position with the Hudson Bay store. She took several years off to raise her family before returning to work at a law office and then accepted a position with the MNRF, where she happily worked for over two decades. By the time she retired in 1995 she had seven grandchildren: David, Michael, Mariah-Leigh Fell, Daniel and Luke Lesperance, and Donny and Patrick McGrath who couldn’t get enough of their Nana!

Mom moved to Sault Ste Marie and lived there for 27 years. During that time, she met many new friends and was blessed with two great grandchildren: Jason and Lincoln. Mom loved travelling, going on cruises, and visiting her home in Ireland as well as many other countries. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and was a regular spectator at football, basketball, and hockey games whenever they were playing.

She will be remembered for her witty sense of humour, her faith in God, her kindness, understanding and acceptance of others, as well as her unconditional love for her family. Mom was the Lynch pin of our family and their friends who were always welcome in her house, and included in her wonderful traditions and family gatherings. Mom is reunited with the love of her life, Alex and her only son Philip, a well as her parents and siblings and their respective families.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Mapleview Extendicare for their ongoing care and compassion towards our Mom, the SAH medical staff for their care, thoughtfulness, and empathy. Special thanks to Carol and Kim, (Mom’s angels) who befriended Mom and always had her best interests at heart. Our loss is heaven’s gain. God bless.

Memorial donations made to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreicated by the family.

A private family visitation and funeral mass will be held in Wawa. Interment at Woodland Cemetery.

Go raibh suaimhneas siorai ar a hanam.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.