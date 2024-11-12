LEBEL, Serge Joseph

Serge, born November 10, 1958, of North Bay, Ontario, 65, has passed away October 26, 2024, due to complications following surgery. Serge had approached the surgery with hope, believing it would bring him relief, yet the recovery process proved to be too challenging for him, and he was called home to God.

In those tender final moments, Serge was not alone. He was surrounded by the love of his daughter Christina, his mother Irene, and his beloved brothers Robert, Daniel, and Marcel. His son Rocky and ex-wife Bunny, who had shared twenty-five years with Serge, joined virtually from Alberta, making sure to be there for him in spirit. Serge was preceded in death by his father, Jean Rock Lebel.

Serge is mourned by his cherished children, Christina (Maksym) and Rocky and his four beautiful grandchildren, Mercedes (Alex), Phoenix, Nikyta, and Ekaterina, whom he dearly adored. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he cherished every story of their achievements and every conversation with them, even if it was just a chat over the phone.

Serge was the second oldest child of five, born to Irene and Jean Rock Lebel. He shared a deep bond with his brothers Robert, Daniel (Ivadelle), Marcel (Anabela), and sister Joanne. His love for his family was immeasurable, and he will be missed dearly by friends, neighbours, family, and his furry companion, Canelle, who went everywhere with him.

Born in Wawa, Ontario and having lived and worked in Sault Ste. Marie and White River, Serge, a highly skilled and esteemed heavy equipment mechanic in his younger years, found pleasure in his leisure time by immersing himself in nature, camping, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed crafting with his hands and could always be found building something or fixing something around the house. Dad was a car whisperer with a heart that raced for vintage autos and had a knack for keeping them purring like kittens. Dad could fix anything; no gizmo was too daunting for his handy touch. He taught us to treasure our hard-earned possessions, a lesson he lived by with every tool he wielded. He had a place for everything and everything in its place.

Our dad was also a fantastic cook, and one fond memory I have is sharing peanut butter, banana, and honey toast as a child. A late-night tradition now passed down to his grandchildren. Dad was known for his quick wit, pranking friends and neighbours (he once had all neighbourhood kids convinced he ate worms) and a laugh that could light up a room. But what truly set him apart was his storytelling. He was the master of hilarious tales, always eager to share a chuckle or two, and his stories never failed to entertain and engage his audience.

The void he leaves is immense; we’ll long for his wisdom on car troubles, handyman skills for home fixes, but most of all, his comforting presence for a chat, a loving embrace, or words of strength and wisdom. The moments of bonding over toast and heartfelt talks will be dearly missed. His strong work ethic and the philosophy that the early bird catches the worm remind us there is always time to live fully and love deeply.

We are profoundly grateful dad’s medical team for their outstanding care and kindness in his last moments. Our heartfelt thanks go out to everyone who has been a friend to our father, showing him love and care throughout his life. His friendships were deeply cherished, and he often spoke with great affection of you all, particularly his close friends Ron, Tyler, Bobby, Martin, and Harvey, whom he held in the highest regard.

As per our father’s wishes, there will not be a public funeral service. Instead, we will be holding a private ceremony later in Wawa, Ontario, where he will be laid to rest next to his father. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Men’s Mental Health initiatives or donating your old work boots to an organization that helps young people get started in the trades. Your contributions will be a meaningful way to honour our father’s memory. Serge’s cremation was entrusted to Basic Cremation Services.