Rotary Club of Wawa Launches 2024 Wawa Rotary Online Auction!

The Rotary Club of Wawa is holding it’s Wawa Rotary Online Auction with bidding beginning on Sunday, November 17th to Saturday, November 23rd at 11 p.m.

Registering to bid is easy, you just need your name, email address, phone number and a made-up password. No credit or debit cards are required. You will then get a confirmation email with a passcode which can then activate your PC or smartphone.

The catalog is open for viewing as soon as you register (link), and bids can be placed once the auction starts. The ability to place bids will end automatically at 11 pm on the 23rd. Check the catalog often as items continue to be added! There are some spectacular items. Once again Naturally Superior Adventures has generously donated to the auction a trip in their 36′ Voyageur Canoe Trip. Take 8-14 of your best friends out for a trip in the big canoe! Thinking of teaching your partner how to golf? How about bidding on a couples golf membership – or perhaps Karate?

You will get notifications on your pc or smartphone as soon as you are overbid on an item you are interested in. And if you know the maximum amount you are willing to pay for an item you can enter that figure but no-one else will be able to see it. Bidding will then proceed up to that amount but if it is overbid you will be notified so you can decide whether to go higher, or not. This proxy bidding means you don’t have to keep watching your items all week (at work lol).

At the end of the auction, you will get notifications if you were the winning bidder of any items and the total dollar amount. Your items can be picked up and paid for by cash or cheque on Sunday, November 24th at: St. Monica’s Church – Side Entrance – See Signs.

Unfortunately, shipping is not available so if you are out of town, please arrange to have a local person pick-up and pay for your items.

The funds raised by our Rotary Club get used for the many programs such as youth sports and activities, health programs, senior activities, leadership development in response to specific needs of our community.