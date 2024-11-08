Friday Morning News – November 8th

Weather:
- Wawa:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers this
morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late
this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 9
overnight.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light late this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind
chill minus 10 overnight.
- Saturday – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h
gusting to 50 in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 8 in the
morning. UV index 2 or low.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget that the Legion Ladies are holding their annual Poppy Tea today at 1 p.m. in the Legion Hall upstairs.
