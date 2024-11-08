Breaking News

Friday Morning News – November 8th

Weather:

  • Wawa:
    • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers this
      morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late
      this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
      Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 9
      overnight.
    • Saturday – Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville:
    • Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light late this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind
      chill minus 10 overnight.
    • Saturday – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h
      gusting to 50 in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 8 in the
      morning. UV index 2 or low.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget that the Legion Ladies are holding their annual Poppy Tea today at 1 p.m. in the Legion Hall upstairs.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*