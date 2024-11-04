Breaking News

Monday Morning News – November 4

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of rain or drizzle. Amount 5 mm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 13. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Periods of rain or drizzle ending overnight then cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Amount 5 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low 9.
  • Tuesday – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Amount 5 mm. Temperature steady near 8. UV index 1 or low.
