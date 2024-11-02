MNRF proposes changes/enhancements to the points-based moose tag allocation process

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is proposing changes/enhancements to the points-based moose tag allocation process. The proposed changes would encourage hunters to apply only for tags they intend to claim and make available certain unclaimed and unawarded tags. Hunters have until November 22nd to make comments on this proposal (link)

In 2021, Ontario implemented a points-based moose tag allocation process for resident moose hunters. This was a significant change to how moose tags had been distributed to resident hunters. The change was based on advice from the Big Game Management Advisory Committee and input from hunters during engagement sessions and consultation. The points-based process awards most tags to hunters based on points, which accumulate for each year a hunter applies but is unsuccessful in the allocation process. The overall approach was designed to improve fairness and predictability for hunters while supporting hunters with different point levels and application goals (e.g., to hunt by themselves or in a party, that have few points or many, that desire a low-demand tag every year or are willing to hunt less often on a high-demand tag).

The points-based process is currently composed of two allocation stages: 1) primary allocation and 2) second chance allocation. Hunters apply individually but are encouraged to apply considering the application goals of themselves and anyone they might party hunt with as a group. Hunters choose whether to claim a tag they’ve been awarded by purchasing it. Moose tags that aren’t awarded or aren’t claimed in the primary allocation (where tags are awarded based on points for all three choices) are made available for hunters to apply for in the second chance allocation. In the second chance allocation, tags applied for with first choices are awarded based on points, while second and third choices are awarded using a random draw. All tags awarded based on points cause a hunter to forfeit their points when the tag is claimed. The last two choices give hunters the opportunity to apply for low-demand tag types while building their points for future years. Tags awarded in the second chance allocation can be claimed any time until the end of the relevant moose hunting season. This extended tag claiming period was intended to give hunters the opportunity to wait to claim a tag until they were confident in their hunting plans. Tags that aren’t awarded or aren’t claimed in the second chance allocation aren’t available for other hunters and go unused.

When the changes to the moose tag allocation process were made, MNRF recognized there would be a need to monitor the results and consider changes to address any concerns. A review of the results of the first years of the tag allocation process shows the process is largely functioning as intended. The main concern is with the number of tags that are being awarded but not claimed in the second chance allocation, which ultimately results in fewer hunters each year being able to enjoy the opportunity to hunt for moose.

Proposed Changes

Ontario is proposing the following changes to the points-based moose tag allocation process to ensure more tags are awarded or otherwise made available to hunters who will claim them.

Any hunter awarded a tag based on their first choice in the ‘second chance allocation’ will forfeit their points, whether or not they decide to claim the tag.

This proposed change is intended to encourage moose hunters to only apply for tags they intend to claim with this first choice. Hunters who do not want to have their points reset to zero should not apply for a tag with their first choice in the second chance allocation. Hunters can continue to apply to WMU “99Z” (hunt code 999) with their first choice in the second chance allocation to ensure they maintain their points and gain a point, while also providing them the option to enter second and third choices for tags awarded by random draw. This proposed change has no effect on the primary allocation stage.

Advance the tag claim deadline of the second chance allocation to be prior to the opening of moose seasons.

This will provide better certainty with respect to the moose tags claimed prior to the moose seasons opening. This change would be necessary to allow for a last chance allocation stage (see below), but may by itself encourage tag claiming and address concerns raised by some hunters.

Create a new ‘last chance allocation’ step in the process, where any unclaimed and unawarded moose tags would be made available for purchase by resident hunters.

Numbers of available tags would be communicated ahead of time. Tags would be available from late August until mid-September, before the first moose seasons open. Tags purchased at this stage would not impact a hunter’s points. This process would utilize modern automated processes to avoid long waits on the phone to access a tag.

These changes are expected to result in more hunters being able to participate in the moose hunt each year and will help limit the minimum points required for moose tags in future years. More hunters claiming tags and hunting each year will help all hunters have the opportunity to moose hunt more frequently.