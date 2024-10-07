Monday Morning News – October 7

Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then becoming north 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Low minus 2.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 8 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, and they are all being observed. The fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate across the Northeast Region, with the exception of an area of high fire hazard around Bancroft.
News Tidbits:
- Tim Hortons and its restaurant owners across Canada are proud to announce that over $800,000 was raised for Indigenous organizations through the fourth annual Orange Sprinkle Donut fundraising campaign. The proceeds from Orange Sprinkle Donut sales are being donated to the Orange Shirt Society, the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, Ulnooweg Education Centre, and in Quebec, New Pathways Foundation.
