Friday Morning News – October 4

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low plus 3.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 9 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is under control, and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate across the Northeast Region, with the exception of areas located north of Sault Ste. Marie and south of Wawa; as well as generally west of Hearst, which are presenting a high hazard this afternoon.
