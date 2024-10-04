Breaking News

Friday Morning News – October 4

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low plus 3.

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:

  • There are 9 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is under control, and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate across the Northeast Region, with the exception of areas located north of Sault Ste. Marie and south of Wawa; as well as generally west of Hearst, which are presenting a high hazard this afternoon.
