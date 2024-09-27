Letter – First Nation opposition to Nuclear waste storage in the North is growing

Twelve Northern First Nations from Northern Ontario sent an open letter voicing their united opposition to the disposal and transport of highly radioactive nuclear waste in the North. The First Nations communities cite the potential for spills or leaks that could happen on site or while the waste is being transported through their communities, watersheds, airsheds, and lands they rely on for their way of life. They note that the waste will remain dangerous for hundreds of thousands of years, far longer than any human structure ever built.

The letter was sent to Laurie Swami, President and CEO of the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO), an industry tied group that is making plans for the disposal of all highly radioactive nuclear waste that has been generated in Canada, mostly in Southern Ontario. A site in the Wabigoon River headwaters has been identified as one of two remaining candidate sites. The NWMO has said that a decision on site selection could be made as soon as this fall. Longstanding First Nation opposition is growing.

Dear President and CEO Laurie Swami, Nuclear Waste Management Organization

RE: First Nations say ‘no’ to nuclear waste storage in the North

We are writing to inform you that our First Nations in Northern Ontario say ‘no’ to nuclear waste storage and transport in the North.

We are aware that you are proposing to set up a nuclear waste storage site near Ignace, Ontario. Nuclear waste storage will negatively impact all of us. Nuclear waste poses the potential for a spill or a leak that could happen on-site, or while the waste is being transported through, or near, our communities, our territories, our watersheds, and where our air comes from. This leak or spill would impact our air, our rivers and lands, causing incredible harm to our way of life, which is already threatened.

If and when the spill or leak occurs the harm will impact us for generations and our lands will never be the same. The material that you want to store there will be dangerous for longer than Canada has existed, longer than Europeans have been on Turtle Island, and many times longer than anything that human beings have ever built has lasted. How can you reliably claim that this extremely dangerous waste will safely be contained for hundreds of thousands of years? The burial of nuclear waste within the earth is against the teaching of our collective culture and goes against our beliefs and way of life. As well, the risk of a highway spill is almost a given with the condition of the Ignace highway where accidents and highway closures are happening frequently.

We have not given our consent and we do not accept this risk to our air, our water, our land and our

people.

We are also informing you that our grassroots people and our First Nations are the collective rights holder on our Territories. National, provincial, and Treaty organizations have an important role, which we respect. However, only our First Nations can speak for our people, our land, and our water. You cannot talk to and correspond with anyone else in place of us. No one else can give consent in our place to activities, like nuclear waste storage, that risk grave harm to our people and our environment. Our Nations have not been consulted, we have not given our consent, and we stand together in saying ‘no’ to the proposed nuclear waste storage site near Ignace. We call on you to respect our decision.

We are united,

