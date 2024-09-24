It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dwayne McCoy on September 8, 2024 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Dwayne was born in Wawa, Ontario on September 14, 1965 to Helen (Lubkert) and Joseph McCoy.

Dwayne met his best friend and soul mate, Manon Champagne at the young age of 16. Together they built a beautiful life and family together. Their two sons, David and Michael were his pride and joy. He loved every second he spent with them and was always their biggest fan.

“Grandpa “was another one of Dwayne’s titles and he was the best grandpa in the world. Every day he saw the kids he would kiss them on the forehead and say, “have I told you how much I love you today?” He was so proud of them.

Dwayne is survived by his loving wife Manon, his wonderful sons David and Michael (Lynette), grandchildren Mason, Myles, unborn Grandson and Blake, his Father Joseph (Flo), brothers Michael, Joey (Erin), and Bob (Maury), sisters Cathy (Gilles) and Trish (Ben). Mother and Father-in-Law Ghislaine and Viateur, sister in laws Johannes and Dannie (Claude). Numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews who all had a special place in Dwayne’s heart.

Dwayne was predeceased by his beautiful mother Helen.

Dwayne’s career has brought him and his family to Fort St John years ago where he was able to build his dream property and life. He was a hard worker who could fix and build anything and that’s a trait he passed down to his sons. Dwayne was a friend to all and a father figure to many. Nothing brought him more joy than to stand around the bonfire with family and friends and share stories and enjoy each other’s company.

There will be no visitation or funeral at this time. There will be a celebration of life in the future where we hope to see all the people who Dwayne loved standing around the bonfire with a story to tell.

A special thanks to Dr. Wright , Dr.Hopkins all the staff at the Fort St John Cancer Clinic and the Palliative Care nurses.