Saturday Morning News – September 14

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Partly cloudy before morning with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:

  • There are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 in not under control, 1 is under control and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region except for areas with a high fire hazard from Elliot Lake to Sudbury and in the far north along the Hudson Bay Coast.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the Fall Fair today at the MMCC Curling rink!
